International Friendly: Iraq 0 Peru 2

The South Americans had gone eight matches without a win before beating Panama last month, but made it two wins from two at the Dubai Club Stadium.

Iraq made a slow start and fell behind to an Alexander Callens header in the 18th minute.

The defender did well to meet the ball from a corner, but the last touch appeared to come off Iraq's Mustafa Nadhim, with goalkeeper Jalal Hassan Hachim in no-man's land.

Peru's advantage was doubled eight minutes later when Carlos Zambrano powered home a header, but Iraq had plenty of opportunities to reduce the deficit after the break - most notably when Pedro Gallese denied Mohannad Abdul-Raheem from point-blank range.

Zambrano's afternoon took a turn for the worse when he saw red for a second bookable offence in the closing stages, and Gallese did well to tip over from Ali Faez Atiyah's resulting free-kick.

Farhan Shakor forced Gallese into another save with a powerful drive at the death, but it was to no avail as Peru held on.

Peru face Qatar in the second match of their Middle Eastern double header on Tuesday, while Iraq's thoughts now turn to the Asian Games in South Korea.