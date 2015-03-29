International Friendly: Luxembourg v Turkey

Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring at the Amsterdam Arena at the weekend only for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to divert Wesley Sneijder's strike past Volkan Babacan deep into injury time.

Terim felt his side deserved more from the qualifier as they failed to close the two-point gap to third-place Netherlands.

However, after Luxembourg's losing run was extended to three matches courtesy of a 3-0 defeat to Slovakia, Terim's men will be heavy favourites to go one better than Saturday's stalemate.

Terim, who also revealed that he had received a congratulatory message from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho following the draw, told Show TV: "Mourinho's first message at the end of the match was, 'You played great.

"We have a great opportunity to kick on. The win escaped the us in the final seconds.

"The result of the match did not match our performance. We did a lot of the right tactical things right, it was not my style but maybe we had to play like that."

A first-half onslaught from Slovakia ensured defeat for Luc Holtz in Zilina on Friday as Adam Nemec, Vladimir Weiss and Peter Pekarik all found the target before the interval.

Improved solidity after the break will have likely offered solace to Holtz, although captain Mario Mutsch urged his team-mates to learn from the defeat.

"We are still Luxembourg and we need to analyse the mistakes and learn from them," the versatile St Gallen defender told RTL.

"Offensively offered nothing. It was a bad performance from us, for sure, but we had not played for four months [prior to Friday's fixture]."

Both sides will sign off for the next few months on Tuesday, with Turkey not in action against until June's qualifier against Kazakhstan. Luxembourg have a friendly against Moldova scheduled for the same month.