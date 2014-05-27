International Friendly: Moldova 1 Canada 1

Benito Floro's side responded to an early setback to claim a draw against Bulgaria on Friday and they had high hopes of ending a 15-match winless streak against Moldova.

But they were behind after just six minutes as Eugen Sidorenco headed in a cross from the left.

Canada levelled proceedings just two minutes later as Tosaint Ricketts was on hand to score after a corner was not cleared properly.

And following their equaliser, Canada dominated the first half, with Simeon Jackson proving a particular threat.

Atiba Hutchinson – goalscorer in the Bulgaria stalemate – was then denied by the crossbar five minutes before the break following Nik Ledgerwood's free-kick.

Canada again were the better side in the second half but they struggled to create chances, meaning both sides were forced to share the spoils.

Moldova play Cameroon in early June while Canada's next match – a friendly against Jamaica - is not until September.