International Friendly: Morocco 3 Libya 0

The Dynamo Kiev attacking midfielder led by example in a one-sided contest, scoring from the penalty spot prior to half-time before Abdel Barrada and Mouhcine Iajour made the game safe after the restart.

With Javier Clemente's visitors playing just a few days after having cancelled a September 10 friendly with Zimbabwe due to the ongoing political unrest in Libya, they ultimately had little to show for their trip.

Morocco were in control for much of the match, with Belhanda producing a clever run inside from the right flank after 42 minutes and dispatching from the penalty spot after he had been tripped.

Marseille midfielder Barrada doubled Morocco's lead nine minutes into the second half when he latched on to a throughball and fired home from an acute angle.

The result was put beyond all doubt two minutes from time when Iajour produced a brilliant turn inside the area and fired a low shot into the bottom corner.