International Friendly: Morocco 4 Central African Republic 0

Hamdallah was rewarded for his superb club form - which has seen him net 20 goals in 20 Chinese Super League appearances for Guangzhou R and F this season - with a call-up to Badou Zaki's squad for their international friendlies against Central African Republic and Kenya.

And the 23-year-old repaid Zaki's faith in him with a treble in Marrakech, while Omar El Kaddouri also got in on the act as the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations hosts earned an easy victory.

Morocco had to be patient to make the breakthrough against their limited visitors, but Hamdallah finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Mbark Boussoufa latched onto a Nabil Dirar pass before squaring to Hamdallah, who had the simple task of converting from eight yards.

Hamdallah did not have to wait long for his second goal of the game, as poor defending from Central African Republic allowed him to double Morocco's advantage four minutes before the interval.

Dirar and Boussoufa combined again for El Kaddouri to tap home in the 57th minute, before Hamdallah completed his treble after another fine team move from Morocco.