International Friendly: Norway v Russia

Fabio Capello's side have reeled off three victories in a row as they step up their preparations for the showpiece tournament in Brazil, which starts next month.

Aleksandr Kerzhakov scored the only goal of the game as Russia edged out Slovakia in St Petersburg on Monday.

They now turn their attentions to a meeting with Norway at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo this weekend, before facing Morocco six days later at Stadion Lokomotiv in Moscow.

It will then be on to Brazil for Capello's men, who face South Korea in their first game of the tournament at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba on June 17.

First up, though, is a clash with a Norway side still licking their wounds after suffering a 4-0 hammering at the hands of France at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Per-Mathias Hogmo's side were unable to live with Les Bleus in Paris and Russia will be hoping to heap more misery on them on Saturday.

Italian tactician Capello stated after the victory over Slovakia that he knows his 23-man squad for the tournament in Brazil.

The former England manager will wait until next Monday's deadline before confirming his final party, though, and the clash with Norway gives players an opportunity to stake their claim for starting berths.

Capello will be hoping captain Roman Shirokov and Vladimir Granat are able to play some part against the Norwegians as they continue their recovery from injuries.

Kerzhakov could be handed a start after scoring only eight minutes after coming on in place of Aleksandr Kokorin in midweek.

Russia take on Belgium and Algeria in their other two Group H encounters.

It will be Norway's first home game since they were beaten by Scotland in a friendly back in November and they will need to tighten up at the back, having conceded nine goals in their last three matches.