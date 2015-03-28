International Friendly: Panama v Costa Rica

Former international striker Wanchope oversaw a six-game unbeaten spell following the World Cup - having been placed in interim charge following the departure of Jorge Luis Pinto.

Wanchope then marked his first game in permanent charge with a goalless draw against Paraguay in San Jose on Friday and will continue his preparations for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Panama City.

Costa Rica are well placed to begin their bid for a first Gold Cup success but Wanchope - who could be without striker Marco Urena (Achilles) - urged the need for continued improvement.

"I would want us to score three or four goals in every match. It couldn't happen," explained Wanchope of Friday's stalemate.

"The opponent was strong. They had a good defence and we didn't have clear options to score but we were able to keep a clean sheet and that is important.

"I think more about how the team functions, the record is nice but it has more importance outside of the team.

"For the game against Panama there will be variations on what we played on Friday.

"Everyone wants to play and the plan is to see everyone to make decisions ahead of the Gold Cup

"I am very calm over what I saw. We look forward to continue to grow and evolve as a group, it's something we've talked about with the players but we will only get there with high-level friendlies."

Costa Rica have two scheduled friendlies remaining before their Gold Cup opener against Jamaica in July while Hernan Gomez's Panama side will play Ecuador ahead of the showpiece.

Panama have enjoyed a strong recent record in the competition - twice finishing runners-up in the last 10 years - and come into Tuesday's friendly off the back of a 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Roman Torres' early goal proved the difference in San Fernando although Gomez's side will likely face a much sterner test on Tuesday.

"We want to do well in the Gold Cup and be ready for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers," the coach told Prensa Latina Radio.

Panama boast a four-game unbeaten streak on home soil - a run stretching back to the 3-2 defeat against United States in October 2013 - although Wanchope's men have won their last three away fixtures.