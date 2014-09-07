International Friendly: Paraguay 0 UAE 0

The Malaga striker reached the milestone on Sunday in the Austrian city of Villach, but could not celebrate the occasion with a win.

The 33-year-old, who has competed in three World Cups for Paraguay in an international career dating back to 1999, played the full 90 minutes against a spirited UAE side but could not add to his tally of 29 international goals.

The result continues the UAE's recent run of good form, which has seen them overcome Georgia and earn draws with Norway and Lithuania in recent times.

For Paraguay coach Victor Genes, meanwhile, the stalemate represented a low-key start to their preparations for next year's Copa America in Chile.

Paraguay will continue their build-up to that tournament against South Korea on October 9.