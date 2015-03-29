International Friendly: South Korea v New Zealand

New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson has cast his net far and wide in attempt to build the foundations for the nation's upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, with 10 uncapped players included in the latest squad.

Ryan de Vries, Clayton Lewis, Moses Dyer, Sam Burfoot, Adam Mitchell and Sam Brotherton, who all ply their trade in the ASB Premiership - a semi-professional league in New Zealand - have been included.

Overseas-based quartet Benjamin van den Broek, Themistoklis Tzimopoulos, Stefan Marinovic and Max Crocombe are also in line for debuts.

Along with the debutants, there are eight players in the squad with 10 or less caps.

And with captain Winston Reid, Kostas Barbarouses and Ryan Thomas injured, 20-year-old midfielder Bill Tuiloma sees himself as a leader, despite just seven international appearances, as the All Whites look to arrest a nine-match winless streak.

New Zealand have lost six games and drawn three since edging Saudi Arabia 1-0 in a friendly back in 2013.

"Coming into the All Whites and knowing what the coach wants from us gives a big boost for me," said Tuiloma, who plays for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

"I can be one of the players who can step up and be a role model and help the new players and encourage them to know the tactics and what we do when we come into the All Whites.

"We've got new players, players who are hungry to stay in the team. It's good for us to have different players from different countries and we're all just fighting to stay in the group."

Tuesday's match at Seoul World Cup Stadium will be South Korea's second fixture of the international break, having played out a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan on Friday.

The stalemate was South Korea's first outing since losing to Australia 2-1 after extra time in January's Asian Cup final.