International Friendly: Swaziland 1 South Africa 3

The result marked only the second win of 2015 for South Africa, who exited the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage with just a point to their name.

But they had little difficulty in disposing of Swaziland - who Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim Mashaba managed between 2008 and 2010 - defender Thulani Hlatshwayo opening the scoring in the 51st minute with a header from a free-kick.

Thabo Mnyamane doubled the advantage a minute later with a goal on his debut following a fine pass from Thulani Serero.

Felix Badenhorst pulled one back in the 65th minute, only for midfielder Mandla Masango to make sure of victory for the visitors four mintues from time.