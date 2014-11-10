International Friendly: Turkey v Brazil
Brazil will be hoping to continue their strong run of form under head coach Dunga when they take on Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday.
After the dismal end to their World Cup campaign on home soil, Brazil replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari with Dunga, who has made a positive start to his second stint in charge.
Friendlies against Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and Japan have all resulted in victory for the five-time world champions, who have also recorded four consecutive clean sheets in that sequence.
Wednesday's clash in Istanbul represents a further stiff test of their credentials and, with the Brazilian domestic league heading towards its conclusion, Dunga has opted to select a squad consisting wholly of European-based players.
That number, naturally, includes Barcelona forward Neymar, who netted all four goals in the 4-0 drubbing of Japan last month, taking his tally to 40 in 58 senior international appearances.
Following a World Cup that ultimately ended in disappointment, Neymar is hoping to finish 2014 with the national team on a high.
"I am elated to represent Brazil once again," he told Globo. "I want to close this year with a flourish.
"We will work in the coming days to work out an ideal way to face the opponents."
Brazil will be without Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura (bruised foot) for the game, with Benfica's Talisca drafted in as a replacement.
Talisca is one of six players who could make their international debut - goalkeeper Neto and Hoffenheim playmaker Roberto Firmino are also seeking a first cap with Shakhtar Donetsk attacking trio Fred, Douglas Costa and Luiz Adriano.
The latter is the UEFA Champions League's top scorer this term with back-to-back hat-tricks taking his tally to nine - the shirt number he is likely to be wearing come Wednesday.
For the hosts, the game represents a testing warm-up ahead of their Euro 2016 qualifier with Kazakhstan on Sunday.
Fatih Terim's side have struggled in recent months, with just one win in their past five matches - a 2-1 friendly success over Denmark in September.
One man eagerly awaiting the clash is Bursaspor midfielder Volkan Sen, who returns to the national set-up for the first time since May 2010.
"First of all it's a very nice feeling being back in the national team," he told reporters. "I am honoured to be invited again, I was very happy. I would like to thank Fatih Terim and his team.
"Of course, from our perspective, it's going to be a very important friendly game. We play football on the pitch, regardless of our result, we show on the field, the game will be very important to us."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.