Inverness' Meekings has handball ban overturned

The defender was set to be denied the chance to feature in Inverness' first appearance in the Scottish Cup final after being retrospectively punished for deliberately handling a Leigh Griffiths header in last weekend's 3-2 semi-final victory over Scottish champions Celtic.

However, Inverness challenged the decision and a tribunal met on Thursday and reversed the ruling, meaning he is free to play in the showpiece against Falkirk on May 30.

A statement from club chairman Kenny Cameron on Inverness' official website read: "The result means that the club can now fully appreciate the achievement of reaching its first ever Scottish Cup final and focus on preparations for Saturday's [Scottish Premiership] game versus Aberdeen."

Meekings received widespread support, with FIFA's referee chief Jim Boyce stating that a ban would set a "very dangerous precedent", while former Celtic boss Neil Lennon said the decision would "open up a can of worms".