Inverness seal spot in Challenge Cup final

Inverness Caledonian Thistle came from behind to beat Rangers Under-21s 2-1 and reach the Challenge Cup final despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

Adepado Mebude gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes when he gathered a poor clearance from Lewis Toshney and fired a low shot beyond Mark Ridgers.

An eventful afternoon for James Keatings began midway through the half when he came off the bench to replace an injured Charlie Trafford and the substitute equalised just before half-time with a deflected shot.

Keatings was sent off in the 57th minute after being shown a second yellow card for simulation, but team-mate Miles Storey spared his blushes with the winner in the 74th minute as he fired home the rebound after James Vincent’s header had been saved.

Caley Thistle will face Raith Rovers in the final on March 28.