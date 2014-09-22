Inzaghi confident Milan can cope with schedule

After defeat to Juventus on Saturday, Inzaghi's men travel to Empoli on Tuesday before a trip to Cesena next Sunday.

But Inzaghi - who suffered his first loss as Milan coach against former club Juve - believes he has the strength in depth to deal with a hectic run of fixtures.

"It is not easy to play three games in a week," he told a news conference on Monday. "We spent a lot of energy against Juve.

"We need balance, tomorrow [Tuesday] I will check the recovery of the survivors of Juventus. Maybe some fresh players will do us good

"I have seven strikers so am spoiled for choice. We have the best attack in the league using the arrows we have in our bow.

"I [also] have several solutions in the middle. Clearly a player like [Riccardo] Montolivo [who is recovering from a broken leg] is not easily replaced, but [Marco] Van Ginkel seems like a quality player and plays well."

Inzaghi was delighted to see the club's fans pack San Siro against Juve last weekend and hopes to lead the club to success to reward their loyalty.

"The greatest achievement was the 80,000 on Saturday night," he added. "Their support is the card that we carry in our hearts for the next game.

"Milan are coming from difficult years, but I'm happy because I saw them starting [to come back] thanks to our spirit and our will to fight.

"I am confident that this team will give joy to the fans slowly."