Inzaghi: Roma win a platform to build on

Filippo Inzaghi is determined to use Milan's 2-1 victory over Roma as the base from which to build future success for the fallen giants of Serie A.

The head coach has not enjoyed the most successful debut season at San Siro, with the club stranded in mid-table, but goals from Marco van Ginkel and Mattia Destro helped lift the mood on Saturday.

It was a welcome three points for Inzaghi after speculation over his future had intensified following a five-game winless run, but he does not want to look back, instead planning for a bright future.

"The team showed great dignity and played a wonderful team game," he told Sky Sport Italia. "Let us enjoy and feel proud to have beaten a great Roma side.

"We are on the right track and it might be a bit late now, but this is a good place to build on for the future.

"We must never look behind us. Unfortunately the past is past. It’s a shame because we have the quality and capabilities. We struggled a little to rediscover ourselves..

"It's not easy [coaching Milan] and there have been a number of coaches in recent years, but I never thought I had a magic wand to fix everything.

"Now there are three games to go and we'll try to win all three."