Inzaghi: VAR has cost Lazio seven points

Simone Inzaghi believes the video assistant referee (VAR) system has cost Lazio seven points in Serie A after they were denied a penalty upon review in a 0-0 draw against Inter.

Official Gianluca Rocchi initially awarded Lazio a 61st-minute penalty when Milan Skriniar's block of a Ciro Immobile cross ricocheted against his arm.

However, following a VAR referral, Rocchi overturned the decision and Inzaghi's side missed out on a chance to score a potentially decisive goal.

After the system worked in the favour of Fiorentina and Torino in previous Lazio matches, the frustrated coach feels it is not applied consistently, though he acknowledged the right decision was reached this time around.

"With the two points form today, we would've had an extra seven points this season without VAR," Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium.

"Lazio haven't been lucky with VAR. With seven more points we would be higher in the table.

"I agree it wasn't a penalty, but the fact remains there have been decisions in our favour where the VAR was not even checked, so it's inconsistent.

"I'll be honest, I don't like this technology. I prefer the Europa League, where there is no VAR.

"Anyway, we deserved to win."

The draw left Inter without a win in four Serie A matches and dealt a blow to a title challenge that looked certain after a 16-game unbeaten start to the campaign.

Coach Luciano Spalletti offered a differing view of VAR and contradicted Inzaghi's claim that Lazio should have left San Siro as the victors.

"Just look at the positive things [VAR] has done. You can't compare the right and the wrong decisions," said Spalletti.

"If I really wanted to, I could show him the chances. We had as many as Lazio and [goalkeeper Thomas] Strakosha was very good, but I'm only interested in my team."