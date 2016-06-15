Iordanescu: We're suffering physically

Romania boss Anghel Iordanescu claims his side are suffering due to their busy Euro 2016 schedule after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

His team had taken the lead in their Group A clash through a first-half Bogdan Stancu penalty, but were pegged back after the break by Admir Mehmedi.

Iordanescu conceded that his men were put under physical strain by Switzerland in a tough second half as they clung on for a potentially vital point.

And with Mihai Pintilii and Razvan Rat succumbing to injury, the 66-year-old manager was unable to relieve his other ailing players.

"We're suffering physically," he said. "It's difficult to play in these games after two or three days.

"That's why we wanted to put some new players in the starting XI, and you noticed we physically were down during the second half.

"If we had a chance to substitute players we thought we'd be able to substitute, we'd have played better."

Iordanescu had hoped to see Romania push on and earn just their second win in European Championship history, but, in the end, he was happy to settle for a draw.

"We wanted to score and finish the game with the second goal," he added.

"I'm trying to explain that we're trying to fight. It's difficult to keep doing it at this level.

"We're playing an international competition against quality teams and great pressure. The pressure is huge.

"The pressure of the opposition was a problem, especially at the end of the game.

"We thought that if we got a point, we'd have a chance to qualify. I hope to win the third game [against Albania] and qualify."