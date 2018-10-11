Iraq 0 Argentina 4: Inter's Martinez scores on full debut

Lautaro Martinez scored his first goal for Argentina on his full debut as they beat Iraq 4-0 in Saudi Arabia.

An experimental side without the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero or Gonzalo Higuain gave a commanding display in the first game of a four-team tournament that also features Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Martinez, who has scored one goal in four Serie A appearances for Inter this season, provided a reminder of his abilities by opening his account for his country after earning his first start.

In-form Juventus forward Paulo Dybala led the Argentina attack admirably, and the 24-year-old provided an assist for Roberto Pereyra to score the second as the Watford striker made his first international appearance for three years.

Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella added a third in the closing stages before Franco Cervi made it 4-0 in injury time to send Argentina into their game against Brazil on a high.

¡Final del partido! Con goles de Lautaro Martínez, Roberto Pereyra, Germán Pezzella y Franco Cervi, se impuso ante por 4 a 0. October 11, 2018

Argentina took control early on and when Marcos Acuna crossed from the left after 18 minutes, Martinez nipped in ahead of his marker to apply a clinical near-post header, sending the ball high into the net.

Less than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute, Pereyra received a short pass from Dybala inside the Iraq penalty area and had time to take aim before hooking the ball into the corner of the net.

Dybala almost got the reward his performance deserved when substitute Giovanni Simeone teed him up for a curling shot that drew a one-handed diving save from Jalal Hassan.

Eduardo Salvio's flick-on from a corner found Pezzella at the far post in the 82nd minute and the defender made amends for his earlier miss, heading the ball high into the net to make it 3-0.

Benfica winger Cervi added Argentina's fourth and his first for his country when his jinking 30-yard run showed shades of Messi before he slammed a left-footed finish into the far corner of the net with practically the last kick of the game.

What it means: Squad responding to Scaloni

Two wins and a draw from three games in caretaker charge leaves Lionel Scaloni with a strong claim to becoming Argentina's permanent coach, and he showed he can motivate fringe players on a hot night in Riyadh.

Dybala back to his best

After some patchy form for Juventus earlier this season, Dybala is back at his confident, creative best and all of Argentina's finest play seemed to come through him, particularly in the second half.

Defensive frailties remain

In a game where Iraq offered little by way of attacking threat, Argentina's defence still managed to create its own anxious moments and the central defensive partnership of Pezzella and Ramiro Funes Mori failed to impress.

What's next

The small matter of a so-called friendly against Brazil awaits Argentina in five days' time, while Iraq take on Saudi Arabia a day earlier.