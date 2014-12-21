Irvine backs Ideye to end Baggies goal drought

The Nigerian striker has yet to find the net in his seven league appearances since arriving from Dynamo Kiev for a club record fee.

Ideye was selected ahead of Saido Berahino against QPR on Saturday for the second successive match, but he failed to test Rob Green with the few openings he had.

Although his link-up play impressed at Loftus Road, he was replaced by Berahino after 69 minutes as West Brom surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

However, Irvine has backed the 26-year-old, who's only West Brom goal came against Hull City in the League Cup, to end his Premier League goal drought soon.

"He did very well," said the head coach. "It was a shame [he didn't score] because he had a good chance early in the game which normally I would expect him to score.

"It's been a long process getting him ready to play, he's getting there.

"[But] there is still a little sharpness to come and that all important first Premier League goal."

Saturday's defeat saw QPR move level with West Brom in the league table on 17 points, leaving Irvine's side just two points above the drop zone.