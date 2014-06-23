Irvine to give youth a chance at West Brom

Irvine, who was appointed as Pepe Mel's successor at The Hawthorns earlier this month, has experience of working with young players having been the head of Everton's academy for three years prior to his move to the Midlands.

The Scot also had a six-year spell as David Moyes' assistant at Goodison Park, helping with the development of the likes of Wayne Rooney, Jack Rodwell and Victor Anichebe - who switched from Everton to West Brom last year.

And Irvine, who has previously enjoyed spells as manager of Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday, is hopeful of being able to blood up-and-coming talent in West Brom's first team in 2014-15.

"I've worked with young players in the past, like Victor, Wayne, James Vaughan, Jack Rodwell - players who have clearly had good careers," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"They came in and trained with the first team as 16-year-olds.

"The remit is to win first-team games, but it would be fantastic to do that here because the academy has a fantastic reputation.

"That would be great to do but those players have to be ready."