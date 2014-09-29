Irvine happy to see Hawthorns rocking again

Following a 2-0 loss at home to Everton a fortnight ago, Irvine's charges left the field to a chorus of boos as the side plummeted towards the Premier League basement.

However, following last week's 1-0 win at Tottenham and a League Cup defeat of Hull City, the mood was much more positive at the start of Sunday's fixture.

And Irvine's men maintained the momentum thanks to Craig Dawson's opener, a double strike by Saido Berahino and Graham Dorrans' late fourth.

With the home fans in good voice throughout, Irvine told the club website: "That was how I remembered this stadium when I used to come here as a visiting player.

"It was obviously terrific to hear everyone enjoying themselves. That’s what we want every time we play here because it means a great deal to the players too."

There are tough tests to come against Liverpool and Manchester United either side of the next international break but West Brom will at least go into them in good spirits, although Irvine was keen to keep everyone's feet firmly on the ground.

"We've had three very good performances and results," he added. "But the moment we get carried away, this game comes back to bite you. So there will be none of that and it has already been spoken about.

"But I'm delighted for the players. They are good players, intelligent, good footballers who are also not afraid to work hard, who realise they've got jobs to do without the ball.

"Of course we will have setbacks along the way. This league is so demanding that is inevitable. But we have bright players who are able to respond to each other and I am confident if we put in the work I know we will, we will get the results we want."