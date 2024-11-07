Is Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers injured? Premier League injury update

In perhaps their greatest-ever season since the 1981/82 European Cup heroics, Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League last season – their first time in the competition that was rebranded in 1992. This year they have continued their form, sitting sixth in the league, just one point off third place.

In Europe, they’ve won their first three games, beating Young Boys, Bolgona and most impressively six times Champions League/European Cup winners Bayern Munich on a raucous night at Villa Park.

However, they were thrashed 4-1 away at Tottenham in their last league game, and face a Liverpool side in spectacular form when Premier League action returns this weekend.

Is Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers injured this weekend?

Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers has been one of the breakthrough stars of the Premier League season this year, with three goals and two assists, whilst also starting every league game so far this season. His ball-carrying and creativity has been key to Villa unlocking defences.

He opened the scoring last weekend in Aston Villa’s 4-1 defeat at Spurs but was substituted off in the 68th minute.



However, after the game, Aston Villa coach Unai Emery, who ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, gave a positive update.

He said: “I think Morgan will be ok because he wanted to carry on. I decided to play some minutes with two strikers.”

Rogers has since been pictured in training ahead of the club’s fixture away to Club Brugge. As Premier League injuries mount up, Fantasy football managers and Villa fans will therefore be happy to learn that Rogers is set to be available to start against Liverpool next weekend.