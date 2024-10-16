Premier League injuries: Every injured player in the Premier League right now
Here are all the Premier League injuries at current for every club in the division
Premier League injuries are mounting up, as the season's congestion starts to take its toll on players.
With a rise in injuries of all kinds, Premier League fans are keeping an eye on the fitness issues of their favourite stars. Fantasy Premier League is of course a consideration for many, while the title, European spots and relegation could all be decided by which clubs have the deepest squads.
With an expanded Club World Cup to contend with, it's not just muscular injuries such as hamstring tweaks and contact blows like ankle sprains that have shot up recently. There are more serious problems to contend with, as all this football has been blamed for a sharp increase in anterior cruciate ligament injuries.
This is particularly prevalent in the women's game. ACL injuries in the Women's Super League and beyond are at an all-time high, with very little research into the phenomenon.
Well here at FourFourTwo, we've compiled the ultimate list of the stars who are currently out injured. This is an ongoing list for each club with information about every star at risk of missing Premier League football, as we bring you the latest on injuries across the top flight.
We also cover suspensions here, with any player who picks up a ban being documented in our run-down.
Here are all the injuries affecting Premier League stars right now, with assessments of when they could return to action for their clubs.
The full list of current Premier League injuries
Arsenal
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Martin Odegaard
|Ankle
|Early November
|Ben White
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Jurrien Timber
|Muscular
|Next fixture
|Kai Havertz
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Bukayo Saka
|Thigh
|Early November
|Thomas Partey
|Unknown
|November
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Calf
|November
|Kieran Tierney
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Neto
|Ineligible to face parent club
|Next fixture
Arsenal have several injury problems, ranging from short to long-term. Captain Martin Odegaard, who was injured during September's international break, is expected to be out until November, while Bukayo Saka withdrew from England duty recently through injury. Kai Havertz, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are all doubts for the next game, with Kieran Tierney a long-term absence.
Aston Villa
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|John McGinn
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Jacob Ramsey
|Groin/hip
|Next fixture
|Amadou Onana
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Tyrone Mings
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Boubacar Kamara
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Ezri Konsa
|Thigh
|Unknown
Potentially a sign of the increased pressure of competing in the Champions League, Aston Villa have injuries to some key players. Defender Ezri Konsa temporarily joins the long-term-injured Tyrone Mings on the sidelines, greatly reducing the Villans' defensive strength. Further up the field, Unai Emery has been without captain John McGinn since September, a scenario not helped by more recent concerns over the likes of Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey.
Bournemouth
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Tyler Adams
|Lower back
|Next fixture
Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth could soon be in the relatively rare position of having a clean bill of health following their upcoming game against Arsenal. At present, only Tyler Adams is in the treatment room and is nearing a return. The USMNT midfielder arrived for big money in the summer of 2023 from Leeds United but, at present, has only managed four outings for the Cherries due to his lengthy lay-off.
Brentford
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Igor Thiago
|Knee
|Early December
|Josh Dasilva
|Knee
|Late November
|Yoane Wissa
|Ankle/foot
|Late November
|Rico Henry
|Knee
|Early November
|Mathias Jensen
|Lower leg/foot
|Next fixture
|Aaron Hickey
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Gustavo Nunes
|Lower back
|Unknown
The loss of Yoane Wissa — who was Brentford's top scorer in the Premier League last season — felt like a big blow. The fact that fellow forwards Igor Thiago and Gustavo Nunes, both summer signings, were also resigned to the treatment room left a lot of pressure on Bryan Mbeumo's shoulders. Six goals in seven league games suggests he's coping just fine, but Thomas Frank will be glad when he has a full cast to alleviate some of that burden.
Brighton & Hove Albion
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Joao Pedro
|Ankle/foot
|Late November
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Unknown
|Late November
|Matt O'Riley
|Ankle/foot
|Early November
|Simon Adingra
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Georginio Rutter
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|James Milner
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Carlos Baleba
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Solly March
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Adam Webster
|Thigh
|Unknown
Welcome to the Premier League, Fabian Hurzeler! No team currently has more injuries to deal with than the 31-year-old German coach, with Arsenal and Manchester United having similarly busy treatment rooms — coincidentally two teams that Joao Pedro netted against early in the season. Hurzeler's Brighton have coped well without the Brazilian, but he will be eagerly eyeing the return of one of his biggest goal threats in November.
Chelsea
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Marc Cucurella
|Suspended
|One-match ban
|Wesley Fofana
|Suspended
|One-match ban
|Reece James
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Illness
|Next fixture
|Levi Colwill
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Noni Madueke
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Omari Kellyman
|Thigh
|Unknown
It would take a long list to render Chelsea scraping for options, but that is irrelevant for now as they remain relatively injury-free. Those around Stamford Bridge will have all eyes on the return of Reece James. The perennially sidelined full-back made just 11 appearances for the Blues last season, and has not been seen on the pitch since pre-season, but could be back in action this month.
Crystal Palace
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Chadi Riad
|Knee
|Early December
|Chris Richards
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Adam Wharton
|Groin
|Next fixture
|Cheick Doucoure
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Matheus Franca
|Groin
|Unknown
|Daniel Munoz
|Groin
|Unknown
|Rob Holding
|Unknown
|Unknown
Aside from persistent groin strains, Crystal Palace are in fairly good shape as we return from October's international break. A couple of longer-term injuries in Matheus Franca and Daniel Munoz will be a miss, but the situation around Rob Holding is easily the most intriguing. "Rob is training individually at the moment. We will talk together. He knows the reason," Oliver Glasner ominously said.
Everton
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Nathan Patterson
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Youssef Chermiti
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Calf
|Next fixture
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Armando Broja
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
|Seamus Coleman
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
|Illiman Ndiaye
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
Everton have not had the best luck with injuries throughout the beginning of 2024/25 but appear to be now approaching some level of normality, with a number of players on the cusp of a return. Key among the returnees will be Jarrad Branthwaite. The breakout star was vital for the Toffees' survival, prompting interest from the likes of Manchester United in the summer, but he has remained with the Merseyside club for their final season at Goodison Park.
Fulham
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Jorge Cuenca
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Carlos Vinicius
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
|Sasa Lukic
|Shoulder
|Unknown
Marco Silva has been blessed with relatively few fitness concerns in the early part of this term, and his Fulham side's current eighth-place position in the table shows that stability pays. The return of Jorge Cuenca will be hotly anticipated, however, as the summer signing has so far been restricted to two Carabao Cup appearances for his new club.
Ipswich Town
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Nathan Broadhead
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Jens-Lys Cajuste
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Janoi Donacien
|Ankle/foot
|Unknown
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Hand
|Unknown
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Massimo Luogo
|Ankle
|Unknown
One of the more bizarre injury tales this season comes courtesy of Axel Tuanzebe. He almost lost his thumb in a freak washing-up accident, requiring surgery to remove a lodged shard glass, leaving him sidelined for Ipswich Town while he recovers. Let's hope that's him off clearing up duty for a while!
Leicester City
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Foot
|Early January
|Patson Daka
|Ankle/foot
|Early November
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Hamza Choudhury
|Shoulder
|Unknown
Leicester City are yet to suffer any real hardship on the injury front since Steve Cooper took over, a factor which may have helped their early escape from the relegation zone. One returnee the Foxes boss will have his attention on is Patson Daka, who played a substantial amount of games in the Championship last season and may be able to take some of the strain away from an ageing Jamie Vardy.
Liverpool
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Alisson
|Thigh
|Late November
|Harvey Elliott
|Ankle/foot
|Late October
|Federico Chiesa
|Unknown
|Late October
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|Virus
|Late October
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Groin
|Next fixture
Arne Slot hasn't had to spend long in England to learn that when it rains, it pours. Seeing your primary goalkeeper go down injured is bad enough, but panic may start setting in when that coincides with your backup gloveman suffering from a virus. Third-in-line Vitezslav Jaros stepped into the breach for Alisson against Crystal Palace and managed to hold onto Liverpool's clean sheet. Will he be called upon again?
Manchester City
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Rodri
|Knee
|Next season
|Oscar Bobb
|Unknown
|Early December
|Nathan Ake
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Groin/Hip
|Next fixture
Rarely does an injury to one player feel significant enough to entirely turn the title race, but that is precisely the case with Rodri. Manchester City simply do not lose with the Spain international playing, but their record without him is decidedly more patchy. All eyes will be on what magic Pep Guardiola can conjure up for the remainder of the season in his absence.
Manchester United
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Leny Yoro
|Foot
|Late November
|Tyrell Malacia
|Knee
|Early November
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Unknown
|Early November
|Luke Shaw
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
|Mason Mount
|Head
|Next fixture
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Amad
|Virus
|Next fixture
|Harry Maguire
|Calf
|Unknown
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Thigh
|Unknown
Erik ten Hag has not yet had to battle anything approaching the intense injury crisis he faced last term at Manchester United, but there have been enough curveballs to consider in the early part of the season. Those associated with the Red Devils will hope that at least one of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia make a consistent return to the Dutchman's starting XIs soon, as the left-back berth has caused problems at Old Trafford for months now.
Newcastle United
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Sven Botman
|Knee
|Early January
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Knee
|Early January
|Callum Wilson
|Lower back
|Next fixture
|Alexander Isak
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Martin Dubravka
|Knee
|Next fixture
|Lewis Miley
|Ankle/foot
|Next fixture
|Kieran Trippier
|Thigh
|Unknown
Newcastle United's transfer window left a lot to be desired after spending the summer chasing, and not signing, Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Manager Eddie Howe has cut a frustrated figure as a result so far in 2024/25 and won't have been cheered up any by having to deal with substantial injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles in the Magpies' backline.
Nottingham Forest
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Danilo
|Ankle/foot
|Early January
|Ibrahim Sangare
|Thigh
|Late November
|James Ward-Prowse
|Suspended
|One-match ban
|Matz Sels
|Groin
|Next fixture
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Ankle
|Unknown
Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to the new campaign, picking up a headline win against Liverpool — currently standing as the only side to defeat the Reds this season. However, injuries in the last few weeks to key men like Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare will not make their current comfortable mid-table position easy to hold.
Southampton
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Gavin Bazunu
|Heel
|Early February
|Jack Stephens
|Suspended
|After next fixture
|Will Smallbone
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Ross Stewart
|Thigh
|Unknown
With long-term absentee Gavin Bazunu comprehensively replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, aside from a quick return to the treatment table for Ross Stewart, Southampton are yet to feel the impact of any significant injuries. It makes you fear for them if one does crop up, as it is currently only Wolverhampton Wanderers keeping them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.
Tottenham Hotspur
|Player
|Issue
|Expected return
|Richarlison
|Lower leg
|Early November
|Heung-min Son
|Thigh
|Next fixture
|Wilson Odobert
|Thigh
|Next fixture
Tottenham Hotspur remain in good health following the return of summer signing Dominic Solanke. However, not helping their current situation is all those who are currently carrying an issue are from the attacking unit, lessening the options for forever forward-looking manager Ange Postecoglou.
West Ham United
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Niclas Fullkrug
|Lower leg
|Next fixture
The only man currently standing between West Ham United and a clean bill of health is summer signing Niclas Fullkrug. He was one of the stand-out names at Euro 2024 and showed enough to tempt the Hammers in. He'll hope his turnaround is swift to repay their faith by opening his Premier League account in the coming weeks.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Player
|Issue
|Expected back
|Yerson Mosquera
|Knee
|Next season
|Boubacar Traore
|Knee
|Late December
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Unknown
|Next fixture
|Enso Gonzalez
|Knee
|Unknown
|Sasa Kalajdzic
|Knee
|Unknown
|Hwang Hee-chan
|Ankle
|Unknown
The early signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season don't look good, both on and off the pitch. Carrying three ACL injuries in Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez and Sara Kalajdzic, the Midlands side won't find any comfort in looking at the league table either, currently sitting bottom of the pile.
