Premier League injuries: Every injured player in the Premier League right now

Here are all the Premier League injuries at current for every club in the division

Premier League injuries
Premier League injuries: the Premier League ball during Arsenal vs Leicester (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images))
Premier League injuries are mounting up, as the season's congestion starts to take its toll on players.

With a rise in injuries of all kinds, Premier League fans are keeping an eye on the fitness issues of their favourite stars. Fantasy Premier League is of course a consideration for many, while the title, European spots and relegation could all be decided by which clubs have the deepest squads.

With an expanded Club World Cup to contend with, it's not just muscular injuries such as hamstring tweaks and contact blows like ankle sprains that have shot up recently. There are more serious problems to contend with, as all this football has been blamed for a sharp increase in anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

This is particularly prevalent in the women's game. ACL injuries in the Women's Super League and beyond are at an all-time high, with very little research into the phenomenon.

Well here at FourFourTwo, we've compiled the ultimate list of the stars who are currently out injured. This is an ongoing list for each club with information about every star at risk of missing Premier League football, as we bring you the latest on injuries across the top flight.

We also cover suspensions here, with any player who picks up a ban being documented in our run-down.

Here are all the injuries affecting Premier League stars right now, with assessments of when they could return to action for their clubs.

The full list of current Premier League injuries

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Martin OdegaardAnkleEarly November
Ben WhiteKneeNext fixture
Jurrien TimberMuscularNext fixture
Kai HavertzKneeNext fixture
Bukayo SakaThighEarly November
Thomas ParteyUnknownNovember
Oleksandr ZinchenkoLower legNext fixture
Gabriel MartinelliCalfNovember
Kieran TierneyThighUnknown
NetoIneligible to face parent clubNext fixture

Arsenal have several injury problems, ranging from short to long-term. Captain Martin Odegaard, who was injured during September's international break, is expected to be out until November, while Bukayo Saka withdrew from England duty recently through injury. Kai Havertz, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are all doubts for the next game, with Kieran Tierney a long-term absence.

Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Unai Emery of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
John McGinnThighNext fixture
Jacob RamseyGroin/hipNext fixture
Amadou OnanaThighNext fixture
Tyrone MingsUnknownUnknown
Boubacar KamaraUnknownUnknown
Ezri KonsaThighUnknown

Potentially a sign of the increased pressure of competing in the Champions League, Aston Villa have injuries to some key players. Defender Ezri Konsa temporarily joins the long-term-injured Tyrone Mings on the sidelines, greatly reducing the Villans' defensive strength. Further up the field, Unai Emery has been without captain John McGinn since September, a scenario not helped by more recent concerns over the likes of Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Head Coach Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth during pre-season training at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Tyler AdamsLower backNext fixture

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth could soon be in the relatively rare position of having a clean bill of health following their upcoming game against Arsenal. At present, only Tyler Adams is in the treatment room and is nearing a return. The USMNT midfielder arrived for big money in the summer of 2023 from Leeds United but, at present, has only managed four outings for the Cherries due to his lengthy lay-off.

Brentford

Brentford squad for 2024/25 BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Brentford Manager Thomas Frank applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Southampton FC at Gtech Community Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ben Peters/MB Media/Getty Images)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Igor ThiagoKneeEarly December
Josh DasilvaKneeLate November
Yoane WissaAnkle/footLate November
Rico HenryKneeEarly November
Mathias JensenLower leg/footNext fixture
Aaron HickeyThighUnknown
Gustavo NunesLower backUnknown

The loss of Yoane Wissa — who was Brentford's top scorer in the Premier League last season — felt like a big blow. The fact that fellow forwards Igor Thiago and Gustavo Nunes, both summer signings, were also resigned to the treatment room left a lot of pressure on Bryan Mbeumo's shoulders. Six goals in seven league games suggests he's coping just fine, but Thomas Frank will be glad when he has a full cast to alleviate some of that burden.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Joao PedroAnkle/footLate November
Jan Paul van HeckeUnknownLate November
Matt O'RileyAnkle/footEarly November
Simon AdingraUnknownNext fixture
Georginio RutterUnknownNext fixture
James MilnerThighNext fixture
Carlos BalebaUnknownNext fixture
Solly MarchKneeNext fixture
Adam WebsterThighUnknown

Welcome to the Premier League, Fabian Hurzeler! No team currently has more injuries to deal with than the 31-year-old German coach, with Arsenal and Manchester United having similarly busy treatment rooms — coincidentally two teams that Joao Pedro netted against early in the season. Hurzeler's Brighton have coped well without the Brazilian, but he will be eagerly eyeing the return of one of his biggest goal threats in November.

Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Marc CucurellaSuspendedOne-match ban
Wesley FofanaSuspendedOne-match ban
Reece JamesThighNext fixture
Carney ChukwuemekaIllnessNext fixture
Levi ColwillUnknownNext fixture
Noni MaduekeUnknownNext fixture
Omari KellymanThighUnknown

It would take a long list to render Chelsea scraping for options, but that is irrelevant for now as they remain relatively injury-free. Those around Stamford Bridge will have all eyes on the return of Reece James. The perennially sidelined full-back made just 11 appearances for the Blues last season, and has not been seen on the pitch since pre-season, but could be back in action this month.

Crystal Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 1: manager Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Chadi RiadKneeEarly December
Chris RichardsThighNext fixture
Adam WhartonGroinNext fixture
Cheick DoucoureAnkle/footNext fixture
Matheus FrancaGroinUnknown
Daniel MunozGroinUnknown
Rob HoldingUnknownUnknown

Aside from persistent groin strains, Crystal Palace are in fairly good shape as we return from October's international break. A couple of longer-term injuries in Matheus Franca and Daniel Munoz will be a miss, but the situation around Rob Holding is easily the most intriguing. "Rob is training individually at the moment. We will talk together. He knows the reason," Oliver Glasner ominously said.

Everton

Everton squad for 2024/25 PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Nathan PattersonUnknownNext fixture
Youssef ChermitiAnkle/footNext fixture
Vitalii MykolenkoCalfNext fixture
Jarrad BranthwaiteThighNext fixture
Armando BrojaLower legNext fixture
Seamus ColemanLower legNext fixture
Illiman NdiayeAnkle/footNext fixture

Everton have not had the best luck with injuries throughout the beginning of 2024/25 but appear to be now approaching some level of normality, with a number of players on the cusp of a return. Key among the returnees will be Jarrad Branthwaite. The breakout star was vital for the Toffees' survival, prompting interest from the likes of Manchester United in the summer, but he has remained with the Merseyside club for their final season at Goodison Park.

Fulham

Fulham manager Marco Silva reacts during the FA Cup third round match between Hull City and Fulham on 7 January, 2023 at the MKM Stadium in Hull, United Kingdom.

Fulham manager Marco Silva (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Jorge CuencaAnkle/footNext fixture
Carlos ViniciusLower legNext fixture
Sasa LukicShoulderUnknown

Marco Silva has been blessed with relatively few fitness concerns in the early part of this term, and his Fulham side's current eighth-place position in the table shows that stability pays. The return of Jorge Cuenca will be hotly anticipated, however, as the summer signing has so far been restricted to two Carabao Cup appearances for his new club.

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Nathan BroadheadThighNext fixture
Jens-Lys CajusteKneeNext fixture
Janoi DonacienAnkle/footUnknown
Axel TuanzebeHandUnknown
Ali Al-HamadiUnknownUnknown
Massimo LuogoAnkleUnknown

One of the more bizarre injury tales this season comes courtesy of Axel Tuanzebe. He almost lost his thumb in a freak washing-up accident, requiring surgery to remove a lodged shard glass, leaving him sidelined for Ipswich Town while he recovers. Let's hope that's him off clearing up duty for a while!

Leicester City

Leicester squad for 2024/25 LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6 : Leicester City manager Steve Cooper during the Leicester City Men and Women Open Training Session at King Power Stadium on August 6, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Jakub StolarczykFootEarly January
Patson DakaAnkle/footEarly November
Jannik VestergaardAnkle/footNext fixture
Hamza ChoudhuryShoulderUnknown

Leicester City are yet to suffer any real hardship on the injury front since Steve Cooper took over, a factor which may have helped their early escape from the relegation zone. One returnee the Foxes boss will have his attention on is Patson Daka, who played a substantial amount of games in the Championship last season and may be able to take some of the strain away from an ageing Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 2: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool on the bench during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield on October 2, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
AlissonThighLate November
Harvey ElliottAnkle/footLate October
Federico ChiesaUnknownLate October
Caoimhin KelleherVirusLate October
Alexis Mac AllisterGroinNext fixture

Arne Slot hasn't had to spend long in England to learn that when it rains, it pours. Seeing your primary goalkeeper go down injured is bad enough, but panic may start setting in when that coincides with your backup gloveman suffering from a virus. Third-in-line Vitezslav Jaros stepped into the breach for Alisson against Crystal Palace and managed to hold onto Liverpool's clean sheet. Will he be called upon again?

Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sits on the bench at Brighton's Amex Stadium, May 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Alamy)
PlayerIssueExpected back
RodriKneeNext season
Oscar BobbUnknownEarly December
Nathan AkeThighNext fixture
Kevin De BruyneGroin/HipNext fixture

Rarely does an injury to one player feel significant enough to entirely turn the title race, but that is precisely the case with Rodri. Manchester City simply do not lose with the Spain international playing, but their record without him is decidedly more patchy. All eyes will be on what magic Pep Guardiola can conjure up for the remainder of the season in his absence.

Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Leny YoroFootLate November
Tyrell MalaciaKneeEarly November
Noussair MazraouiUnknownEarly November
Luke ShawLower legNext fixture
Mason MountHeadNext fixture
Alejandro GarnachoKneeNext fixture
AmadVirusNext fixture
Harry MaguireCalfUnknown
Kobbie MainooThighUnknown

Erik ten Hag has not yet had to battle anything approaching the intense injury crisis he faced last term at Manchester United, but there have been enough curveballs to consider in the early part of the season. Those associated with the Red Devils will hope that at least one of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia make a consistent return to the Dutchman's starting XIs soon, as the left-back berth has caused problems at Old Trafford for months now.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United FC at Craven Cottage on September 21, 2024 in London, England.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Sven BotmanKneeEarly January
Jamaal LascellesKneeEarly January
Callum WilsonLower backNext fixture
Alexander IsakAnkle/footNext fixture
Martin DubravkaKneeNext fixture
Lewis MileyAnkle/footNext fixture
Kieran TrippierThighUnknown

Newcastle United's transfer window left a lot to be desired after spending the summer chasing, and not signing, Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Manager Eddie Howe has cut a frustrated figure as a result so far in 2024/25 and won't have been cheered up any by having to deal with substantial injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles in the Magpies' backline.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 Nuno Espirito Santo is coaching Nottingham Forest during the Pre-season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Villareal CF at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, on August 2, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
DaniloAnkle/footEarly January
Ibrahim SangareThighLate November
James Ward-ProwseSuspendedOne-match ban
Matz SelsGroinNext fixture
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteAnkleUnknown

Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to the new campaign, picking up a headline win against Liverpool — currently standing as the only side to defeat the Reds this season. However, injuries in the last few weeks to key men like Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare will not make their current comfortable mid-table position easy to hold.

Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin

Southampton manager Russell Martin (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Gavin BazunuHeelEarly February
Jack StephensSuspendedAfter next fixture
Will SmallboneThighNext fixture
Ross StewartThighUnknown

With long-term absentee Gavin Bazunu comprehensively replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, aside from a quick return to the treatment table for Ross Stewart, Southampton are yet to feel the impact of any significant injuries. It makes you fear for them if one does crop up, as it is currently only Wolverhampton Wanderers keeping them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected return
RicharlisonLower legEarly November
Heung-min SonThighNext fixture
Wilson OdobertThighNext fixture

Tottenham Hotspur remain in good health following the return of summer signing Dominic Solanke. However, not helping their current situation is all those who are currently carrying an issue are from the attacking unit, lessening the options for forever forward-looking manager Ange Postecoglou.

West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Niclas FullkrugLower legNext fixture

The only man currently standing between West Ham United and a clean bill of health is summer signing Niclas Fullkrug. He was one of the stand-out names at Euro 2024 and showed enough to tempt the Hammers in. He'll hope his turnaround is swift to repay their faith by opening his Premier League account in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil (Image credit: Getty Images)
PlayerIssueExpected back
Yerson MosqueraKneeNext season
Boubacar TraoreKneeLate December
Bastien MeupiyouUnknownNext fixture
Enso GonzalezKneeUnknown
Sasa KalajdzicKneeUnknown
Hwang Hee-chanAnkleUnknown

The early signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season don't look good, both on and off the pitch. Carrying three ACL injuries in Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez and Sara Kalajdzic, the Midlands side won't find any comfort in looking at the league table either, currently sitting bottom of the pile.

