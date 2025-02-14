Is Mark Flekken injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Brentford goalkeeper
The Brentford stopper missed his side's last league outing with a side injury
Brentford are hoping to have first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken back available this weekend.
After a weekend off following their FA Cup elimination to Plymouth Argyle last month, Brentford return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face West Ham United.
Brentford have been steady away in mid-table all season and will be keen to bounce back from suffering a two-goal defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.
Thomas Frank hopeful on Mark Flekken injury
Flekken had been ever-present in the Premier League before missing that defeat to Tottenham, with the exception of Hakon Valdimarsson replacing him in the first half of a goalless draw at Brighton just after Christmas.
The Icelandic international again filled in for Flekken against Spurs, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank explaining after the game that his usual number one was suffering a side strain.
Frank was hopeful at the time that Brentford's two-week gap in the schedule would give Flekken time to make a recovery.
He commented: "Let's see, we have two weeks now until the next game. Hopefully, he'll be back for West Ham."
However, the lack of games for Brentford in the interim means there has also been a lack of any further opportunity for updates on on Flekken's status for the weekend.
If the Dutch international does miss out then Valdimarsson would be expected to fill in again.
Brentford are yet to string together back-to-back league wins this season but have been hugely entertaining for the neutral, both scoring and conceding 42 goals in their 24 Premier League encounters so far.
West Ham are meanwhile still looking for form under new boss Graham Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm last month.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
