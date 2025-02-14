Is Mark Flekken injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Brentford goalkeeper

By
published

The Brentford stopper missed his side's last league outing with a side injury

Mark Flekken of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Brentford, England.
Mark Flekken of Brentford (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Brentford are hoping to have first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken back available this weekend.

After a weekend off following their FA Cup elimination to Plymouth Argyle last month, Brentford return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face West Ham United.

Brentford have been steady away in mid-table all season and will be keen to bounce back from suffering a two-goal defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Thomas Frank hopeful on Mark Flekken injury

Mark Flekken

Mark Flekken joined Brentford in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flekken had been ever-present in the Premier League before missing that defeat to Tottenham, with the exception of Hakon Valdimarsson replacing him in the first half of a goalless draw at Brighton just after Christmas.

The Icelandic international again filled in for Flekken against Spurs, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank explaining after the game that his usual number one was suffering a side strain.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, May 2024

Thomas Frank hoped to have Mark Flekken back against West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

Frank was hopeful at the time that Brentford's two-week gap in the schedule would give Flekken time to make a recovery.

He commented: "Let's see, we have two weeks now until the next game. Hopefully, he'll be back for West Ham."

However, the lack of games for Brentford in the interim means there has also been a lack of any further opportunity for updates on on Flekken's status for the weekend.

If the Dutch international does miss out then Valdimarsson would be expected to fill in again.

Mark Flekken lines up with his Dutch colleagues in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly

Mark Flekken (back row, far right) was part of the Dutch squad for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brentford are yet to string together back-to-back league wins this season but have been hugely entertaining for the neutral, both scoring and conceding 42 goals in their 24 Premier League encounters so far.

West Ham are meanwhile still looking for form under new boss Graham Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm last month.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More news
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim does not have time to waste

Manchester United closing in on signing 'the next Vinicius Jr': report
Real Madrid line up (L-R) Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Miguel Ortega Gutierrez, Gareth Bale, Isco Alarcon, Daniel Carvajal, Vinicius Junior during the La Liga Santader match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on August 28, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'It’s nothing against Arsenal, but I never wanted to go to England. Give me freezing showers as long as I can stay with my family': Real Madrid superstar reveals why he rejected Gunners move as a young player

Dan Burn of Newcastle United applauds the supporters at full-time following the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and AC Milan at St. James Park on December 13, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Is Dan Burn injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Newcastle United defender
See more latest