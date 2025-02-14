Is Mark Flekken injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Brentford goalkeeper

Brentford are hoping to have first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken back available this weekend.

After a weekend off following their FA Cup elimination to Plymouth Argyle last month, Brentford return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face West Ham United.

Brentford have been steady away in mid-table all season and will be keen to bounce back from suffering a two-goal defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Thomas Frank hopeful on Mark Flekken injury

Mark Flekken joined Brentford in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flekken had been ever-present in the Premier League before missing that defeat to Tottenham, with the exception of Hakon Valdimarsson replacing him in the first half of a goalless draw at Brighton just after Christmas.

The Icelandic international again filled in for Flekken against Spurs, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank explaining after the game that his usual number one was suffering a side strain.

Thomas Frank hoped to have Mark Flekken back against West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

Frank was hopeful at the time that Brentford's two-week gap in the schedule would give Flekken time to make a recovery.

He commented: "Let's see, we have two weeks now until the next game. Hopefully, he'll be back for West Ham."

However, the lack of games for Brentford in the interim means there has also been a lack of any further opportunity for updates on on Flekken's status for the weekend.

If the Dutch international does miss out then Valdimarsson would be expected to fill in again.

Mark Flekken (back row, far right) was part of the Dutch squad for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brentford are yet to string together back-to-back league wins this season but have been hugely entertaining for the neutral, both scoring and conceding 42 goals in their 24 Premier League encounters so far.

West Ham are meanwhile still looking for form under new boss Graham Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm last month.