Isco hoping for Madrid future under Zidane

Isco has hailed Zinedine Zidane's impact as head coach at Real Madrid and the attacking midfielder says he is ready to fight for his place at Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain international Isco, who was included in Vicente del Bosque's provisional squad for Euro 2016 on Tuesday, has struggled to nail down a starting place under Zidane since the former France great replaced Rafael Benitez in January.

But the former Malaga playmaker credited his boss for boosting morale within a squad who recovered from a testing spell to take the race for the Liga title to the final day of the season and book a place in next week's Champions League final against rivals Atletico Madrid.

"There's nothing to say about Zidane. The results endorse that," Isco told Madrid's official website.

"We fought for La Liga until the end and we've made it to the Champions League final. He's been an injection of morale for us.

"He's an example for me and for everyone. He has won almost everything and he entertained everyone. It's an honour that someone like him coaches you."

Isco conceded he and his team-mates have struggled at times this term but is optimistic over his future.

"It's been a difficult year, with highs and lows," he said. "We didn't start well but there are times when decisions must be made and things have improved.

"We're going in to the end of the season in the best form possible.

"I'm happy with what I've achieved but excited by the future. There is no better place to win titles than at Real Madrid.

"My aim is to work day by day because I'm an ambitious player and I've still got a lot to demonstrate."

Madrid have failed to win in two previous attempts this season against Atletico, who won 1-0 at the Bernabeu in February, and Isco expects another tense encounter in a re-match of the 2013-14 final next week.

"In Milan we are going to give everything and put our heart and soul into it for the fans," he said.

"It's going to be a difficult battle but we're going in to it in great shape and with a lot of desire to reward our fans.

"The team is really looking forward to it and is very strong. Both teams are going in to it in their best form. Atletico are tough, they know how to read the game well, especially against teams who take the initiative – they've knocked out Barcelona and Bayern."