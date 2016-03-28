Isco: You can't blame me and James for everything at Real Madrid

Isco feels it is unfair to blame Real Madrid's woes this season on the form of himself and fellow midfielder James Rodriguez.

The playmakers have endured disappointing campaigns individually this term, with reports earlier this month suggesting Madrid were looking to offload the duo during the close season.

But, speaking to Cadena Cope, Spain international Isco believes there are a number of factors at play as Madrid aim to make a dent in a 10-point deficit to Liga leaders Barcelona in Saturday's Clasico.

"It's been a very difficult season but I do not think everything that happens to Real Madrid is the fault of James and me," he said.

Isco was dropped to the bench for Madrid's 4-0 win over Sevilla in their last Liga match following an angry reaction to his substitution in the previous encounter at Las Palmas.

But the former Malaga player does not think he stepped out of line.

"After the game against Las Palmas I was angry with myself and I do not think I'm the first player to have done that," he added.