Isco's Champions League strike makes history for Real Madrid

Isco secured a place in the history books for Real Madrid as his first-half goal against Atletico Madrid saw Los Blancos score for a record 61st game in succession.

Trailing 2-0 after Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann had put Atletico in sight of a remarkable Champions League semi-final comeback, Isco bundled in on the rebound to give Zinedine Zidane's side a 4-2 aggregate advantage.

Scoring for the 61st game in successive games in all competitions matches the overall record for teams in Europe's top five leagues, held by Bayern Munich.

The LaLiga leaders will look to take the record for their own when Sevilla visit Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.