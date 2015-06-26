Isimat-Mirin makes PSV loan permanent

PSV have wrapped up the signing of Monaco defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin on a four-year contract.

The former France youth international spent last season on loan at Philips Stadion, helping PSV to a first Eredivisie title since 2008.

"I'm pleased with all the responses from the fans since the championship and the party," he told PSV TV. "I am very happy that I can finally play [permanently] at PSV, a big club with great fans.

"I want to make every effort to continue last year's success.

"I'm really happy with my contract here."

Isimat-Mirin made 15 league appearances for PSV last term.