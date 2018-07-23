Istanbul Basaksehir lie in wait for Burnley in Europa League qualifiers

Burnley's hopes of reaching the Europa League group stage for the first time received a blow as Monday's draw for the third qualifying round pit them against Istanbul Basaksehir, if they can get past Aberdeen.

Sean Dyche's men were the surprise package of the Premier League last term as they managed to finish seventh, securing a return to European football after a 51-year absence.

They have to defeat Aberdeen in the second qualifying round, but should they succeed, Burnley will face the side that finished third, just three points behind champions Galatasaray, in the Turkish Super Lig in 2017-18.

Basaksehir boast a squad full of familiar faces – including Arda Turan, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gokhan Inler and Gael Clichy – and went very close to qualifying for the Champions League proper at the expense of Sevilla last August, a last-gasp Emre Belozoglu free-kick hitting the post to allow the Spanish side to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Like Burnley, Sevilla also join the competition they have won five times on Thursday and face Ujpest of Hungary – Lithuania's Zalgiris Vilnius or Vaduz of Liechtenstein await them in the next round if they progress.

European football regulars Zenit will face either Dunajska Streda or Dinamo Minsk, while RB Leipzig are set to play Universitatea Craiova if the Bundesliga side can eliminate Hacken.

Atalanta will meet either Hapoel Haifa or Hafnarfjordur in the event the Serie A team get past Sarajevo, with the third qualifying round games taking place on August 9 and 16.

Full Draw

Main path (seeded teams in bold):

Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)/Pyunik (ARM) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)/Radnicki Nis (SRB)

Dunajská Streda (SVK)/Dinamo Minsk (BLR) v Zenit (RUS)

Ajax (NED)/Sturm Graz (AUT) v Dundalk (IRL)/AEK Larnaca (CYP)

St. Gallen (SUI)/Sarpsborg (NOR) v HNK Rijeka (CRO)

İstanbul Basaksehir (TUR) v Aberdeen (SCO)/Burnley (ENG)

3rd qualifying round draw: main path July 23, 2018

Zorya Luhansk (UKR) v Braga (POR)

Hapoel Haifa (ISR)/FH Hafnarfjördur (ISL) v Atalanta (ITA)/Sarajevo (BIH)

Genk (BEL)/Fola Esch (LUX) v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)/Lech Poznań (POL)

Viitorul (ROU)/Vitesse (NED) v PAOK (GRE)/Basel (SUI)

Nordsjælland (DEN)/AIK (SWE) v Partizan (SRB)/Trakai (LTU)

Hibernian (SCO)/Asteras Tripolis (GRE) v Molde (NOR)/Lac (ALB)

Hajduk Split (CRO)/Slavia Sofia (BUL) v Rudar Velenje (SVN)/FCSB (ROU)

Sevilla (ESP)/Ujpest (HUN) v Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)/Vaduz (LIE)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)/AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Balzan (MLT)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Rapid Wien (AUT)

Djurgarden (SWE)/Mariupol (UKR) v Ventspils (LVA)/Bordeaux (FRA)

CSKA-Sofia (BUL)/Admira Wacker Modling (AUT) v Stjarnan (ISL)/Kobenhavn (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) v Luzern (SUI)

Osijek (CRO)/Rangers (SCO) v Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO)/Maribor (SVN)

Gornik Zabrze (POL)/Trencin (SVK) v Feyenoord (NED)

Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL)/Rio Ave (POR) v Gent (BEL)

Spartak Subotica (SRB)/Sparta Praha (CZE) v Brondby (DEN)

Ufa (RUS)/Domzale (SVN) v Budapest Honved (HUN)/Progres Niederkorn (LUX)

B36 Torshavn (FRO)/Besiktas (TUR) v LASK (AUT)/Lillestrom (NOR)

Zeljeznicar (BIH)/Apollon Limassol (CYP) v Dinamo Brest (BLR)/Atromitos (GRE)

Leipzig (GER)/Hacken (SWE) v U Craiova (ROU)

Champions path:

Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL)/Vidi (HUN) v Zrinjski (BIH)/Valletta (MLT)

Legia Warszawa (POL)/Spartak Trnava (SVK) v F91 Dudelange (LUX)/Drita (KOS)

Sutjeska (MNE)/Alashkert (ARM) v CFR Cluj (ROU)/Malmo (SWE)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) v Crusaders (NIR) v BATE Borisov (BLR)/HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Shkendija (MKD)/Sheriff (MDA) v FC Santa Coloma (AND)/Valur Reykjavik (ISL)

3rd qualifying round draw: champions path Details July 23, 2018

Cork City (IRL) v Celtic (SCO)/Rosenborg (NOR)

Spartaks Jurmala (LVA)/La Fiorita (SMR) v Crvena Zvezda (SRB)/Suduva (LTU)

The New Saints (WAL)/Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) v Astana (KAZ)/Midtjylland (DEN)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)/Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) v APOEL (CYP)/Flora Tallinn (EST)

Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)/Vikingur (FRO) v Kukes (ALB)/Qarabag (AZE)