Istanbul derby postponed amid reported terror threat

Sunday's scheduled Super Lig derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has been postponed in the wake of the terror attack that rocked Istanbul on Saturday.

A suicide bomber killed four people and injured a further 36 in the city's main shopping street.

More than 50,000 fans were expected to attend what is the highest-profile game on the Turkish football calendar.

"In accordance with the decision of the Istanbul Governor's Office, the planned Galatasaray - Fenerbahce game has been postponed to a later date following consultation with both clubs," read a government statement.

Galatasaray later released a club statement confirming the postponement which read: "Due to security concerns based on information provided by the TFF, Istanbul council and police force, tonight's match has been postponed."

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig standings, while Galatasaray are 20 points behind their fierce rivals in fifth.