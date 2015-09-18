'It doesn't bother me' - Casillas breaks silence over Madrid exit

Iker Casillas has refused to criticise Real Madrid or president Florentino Perez after breaking his silence on his transfer away from the club.

The Spain veteran brought his 25-year association with Madrid to an end this year by sealing a move to Porto, having attracted plenty of negative reaction to a dip in his standards during the final two seasons of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite a hastily arranged farewell tribute and an alleged lack of respect from Perez, Casillas insists he has moved on.

"Too many things were said from the outside," he told El Mundo magazine Papel.

"At the time, I preferred to maintain my silence as at no point did I want to hurt my club. And others talked, about me, not for me, but I don't regret anything.

"It doesn't bother me. I never speak ill of Madrid or the president.

"That was the farewell I had. No more, no less. I won't look back or compare it with other players. It was mine and that's how it stays."