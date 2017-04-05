It nearly made me vomit – Klopp gutted by late Bournemouth equaliser

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was so exasperated by Bournemouth's late equaliser in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Anfield that it nearly made him "vomit".

Klopp's men looked to be on course to take all three Premier League points when Divock Origi – starting in place of the injured Sadio Mane – headed Liverpool into a 2-1 lead just shy of the hour-mark.

But Joshua King stunned Liverpool three minutes from time to leave the Reds' chances of stealing second place from Tottenham looking bleak.

And Klopp - whose Liverpool are third in the table and five points adrift of Tottenham - was gutted by the late blow, saying that he had to battle to hold back bodily fluids.

"Their second goal from a set-piece nearly made me vomit," Klopp told reporters. "And the start was not good. We were 'late in the mind'.

"Simon [Mignolet] was dribbling, then Ragnar Klavan's [poor] pass – you could feel the nervousness in stadium.

"We have to learn a lot. We have to get more experienced, for sure."

Liverpool suffered the blow of seeing Philippe Coutinho leave the pitch in the second half and Klopp revealed it was down to illness, though he understands the Brazil international is already feeling better.

"It is no joy when you have to change your best player," he said. "Coutinho felt sick at half-time and we had to change him. He feels better now."