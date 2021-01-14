Bradley Grobler became SuperSport United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 58 goals on Wednesday following his strike against Bloemfontein Celtic which, he says, is an unbelievable feeling and a great honour.

Grobler’s goal in his side’s 2-1 win with over Celtic in the DStv Premiership saw the frontman surpass Abram Raselemane’s all-time scoring record at SuperSport United, after the Bafana Bafana international had equalled Raselemane’s 57 goals in his team’s 3-0 win against TS Galaxy last week.

Grobler’s winner also took his league tally to 10 in 10 league matches this season and keeps him on top of the Premiership goalscorers chart, while his goals have also helped fire Matsatsantsa to second in the log standings just two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who they face on Saturday.

SuperSport’s win also makes Saturday’s Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium even more interesting as Grobler’s team may dislodge defending champions Sundowns from the top if they collect maximum points.

🗣RECORD BREAKER, HISTORY-MAKER ‼‼ @Bradley_Grobler is officially our all-time leading goal scorer with 58 goals 👏👏👏LEGEND, we salute you Sniper! 💙#ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/99DbpWYJhrJanuary 13, 2021

'It’s an unbelievable feeling‚' said Grobler after the Celtic match in which United won their second successive league game and stretched their unbeaten run to six matches of which they have won five.

'I think when people mentioned the 57 goals it felt a long way at the time and I think I was about six goals away. Now that I got to it last week and equalled it‚ I thought to myself this could be the toughest part to break and get one more.

'But fortunately enough it happened today [Wednesday]. I as I said in many interviews‚ for me, the club has been very good to me over the years.

'They’ve done a lot for me‚ they’ve stuck with me through thick and thin‚ through the injuries‚ and I think it’s just my way of paying the club for the faith they’ve shown me.

'It’s a great club and a very prestigious club‚ so ja‚ I’m very honoured to have achieved that.'