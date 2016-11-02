'It will remain a wonderful memory' - Meunier revels in stunning volley

Thomas Meunier said he will forget his sensational late volley in Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp Champions League victory at FC Basel.

Belgium international full-back Meunier was the unlikely hero in Group A on Tuesday, with his stunning 90th-minute volley lifting PSG to a 2-1 win in Switzerland.

Adrien Rabiot picked out Meunier on the edge of the penalty area and the defender curled a volley into the top corner of the net as PSG qualified for the last 16 on matchday four.

"It was a tough match, against a well-organised Basel defence," Meunier told beIN Sports.

"There was space on the flanks, I was able to take advantage of that. I scored a superb goal, but I should have scored in the first half from Lucas' corner...so I merely made amends!

"I have to highlight Adrien Rabiot's pass. I had to try it! It was a great moment, and it will remain a wonderful memory."