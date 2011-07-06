Italian clubs permitted two non-EU players
By app
MILAN - Serie A clubs will be allowed to sign two non-European Union players per season instead of the current one, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Tuesday.
The FIGC said in a statement that the change, which will come into effect for the 2011/12 season, had been unanimously approved at a meeting of the federation.
"The return of the two non-EU players is important for Italian football and will enable teams to recover their competitiveness," Serie A president Maurizio Beretta (pictured) told the league's website.
The restrictions were imposed a year ago following Italy's first-round exit at the 2010 World Cup and were aimed at encouraging clubs to invest in local talent.
Top clubs say the move backfired as it has put them at a disadvantage against their European rivals, with no Italian clubs progressing past the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.