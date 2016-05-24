Italy better placed as underdogs ahead of Euro's - Motta

With expectations tempered ahead of Euro 2016, Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has admitted it will be better for the Azzurri to approach the tournament with the pressure decreased.

Italy failed to get out of the group stages at the 2014 World Cup, and have since seen a gradual decline in expectations placed on the team.

But for Motta, who plays his club football with one of Europe's most expectant sides in Paris Saint-Germain, he believes the atmosphere will benefit their experience.

"It's better that way. Whatever we achieve will mean more, it will be fine," the 33-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"PSG is the opposite, we have high expectations. So it's considered a bad season if you win four trophies out of five and then exit in the quarter-finals of the Champions League."

Motta also affirmed that Italy have retained a strong spirit in spite of the struggles they've experienced since the previous edition of the tournament in 2012.

"Since the last World Cup it is normal that some people aren't optimistic, but this Italian side has the spirit of very strong group," he added. "We remain humble and we will take things in stride."