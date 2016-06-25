Italy's Candreva ruled out of Spain match

Italy have confirmed Antonio Candreva's hamstring injury will keep the midfielder out of Monday's match against Spain in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Candreva missed the final group match, a 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland, and has not recovered in time for the first knockout round.

Antonio Conte may therefore have to reshuffle his pack, with Candreva having operated as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2 shape throughout the tournament.

The Italian Football Federation announced that Candreva has been ruled out of the Spain clash, although Federico Bernardeschi will return to training on Sunday and Gianluigi Buffon is expected to reprise his role in goal after shaking off a fever.

Andrea Barzagli, part of a defence that kept successive clean sheets in the first two games of the group stage, spoke of his sympathy for his injured team-mate.

"I feel very sorry for Candreva," said Barzagli. "We all know what he can do, but we're a squad of 23."