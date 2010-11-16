Trending

Itandje given permission to play for Cameroon

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Liverpool's French-born reserve goalkeeper Charles Itandje has been given FIFA permission to switch his international allegiance to Cameroon, world football's governing body confirmed on Tuesday.

Itandje, 28, a former French under-21 international but of Cameroonian descent and because of his dual nationality has been allowed to switch his international status.

He has been called up to a three-day training camp in France this week by new Cameroon coach Javier Clemente, despite not playing a league game for Liverpool since signing at Anfield more than three years ago.