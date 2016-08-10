'It's a perfect match' - Van der Vaart signs for FC Midtjylland
Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has left Real Betis to join FC Midtjylland, describing the deal as "the perfect match".
The 33-year-old midfielder is reported to have signed a two-year deal with the club after leaving Real Betis, where he had fallen out of favour with head coach Gus Poyet.
"I had some problems in Seville so I tried to find another club, and Midtjylland called," Van der Vaart explained to his new club's official YouTube channel. "We talked and I visited the stadium, and was quite impressed about the team. I knew I wanted to play here.
"It's a young club with a lot of young players. I'm a little bit older so I hope I can help them. I think it's a perfect match.
"I think there are a few really good teams, a lot are still trying to fight in the Europa League. There are some games you win easily but you have to do it.
"It's a good league, you can compare it a little bit with the Dutch league. There are a few strong teams and some others who aren't that strong."
Van der Vaart made just nine appearances for Betis last season and had been linked with a move to Championship side Reading, now managed by his former Netherlands team-mate Jaap Stam.
Midtjylland caused a stir last term when they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the home leg of their Europa League last-32 clash, before losing the return fixture 5-1 at Old Trafford.
Van der Vaart has enjoyed spells with Real Madrid, Tottenham and Hamburg in a nomadic career since leaving Ajax in 2005.
