'It's a perfect match' - Van der Vaart signs for FC Midtjylland

Rafael van der Vaart has completed a move to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

The 33-year-old midfielder is reported to have signed a two-year deal with the club after leaving Real Betis, where he had fallen out of favour with head coach Gus Poyet.

"I had some problems in Seville so I tried to find another club, and Midtjylland called," Van der Vaart explained to his new club's official YouTube channel. "We talked and I visited the stadium, and was quite impressed about the team. I knew I wanted to play here.

"It's a young club with a lot of young players. I'm a little bit older so I hope I can help them. I think it's a perfect match.

"I think there are a few really good teams, a lot are still trying to fight in the Europa League. There are some games you win easily but you have to do it.

"It's a good league, you can compare it a little bit with the Dutch league. There are a few strong teams and some others who aren't that strong."

Van der Vaart made just nine appearances for Betis last season and had been linked with a move to Championship side Reading, now managed by his former Netherlands team-mate Jaap Stam.

Midtjylland caused a stir last term when they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the home leg of their Europa League last-32 clash, before losing the return fixture 5-1 at Old Trafford.

Van der Vaart has enjoyed spells with Real Madrid, Tottenham and Hamburg in a nomadic career since leaving Ajax in 2005.