'It's embarassing; it's damaging': Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville 'shocked' by controversial decision

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both admitted they are "shocked" that Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new England manager.

England announced Tuchel will become the new men's team boss from January 1, 2025 on Wednesday, with the German set to become just the third foreign manager to take charge of the Three Lions.

But for Carragher and Neville - who have 123 England caps between them - the appointment isn't all that positive, despite Tuchel's clear record of winning trophies for club sides such as Bayern Munich, PSG and Chelsea.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville "shocked"

Tuchel arrives as England manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on the It’s Called Soccer podcast, Carragher highlighted how he isn't completely on board with the FA's decision.

"I think it's embarassing that we as a nation are saying we need a foreign coach to make us successful," Carragher said. "I've always been of the opinion that the England manager should be English - I'll never change that belief."

Fearing that this could have a negative impact on the future of English coaches, Neville also revealed he isn't enamoured by the decision.

Howe wasn't contacted over the role (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm shocked," Neville added. "I'll be honest with you, I'm shocked that England have appointed... I don't want this to be about Thomas Tuchel - it's got nothing to do with Thomas Tuchel. I'm shocked that England have appointed an international coach.

"I think we are damaging our own coaching programme, and we are also damaging our own brand. Tuchel will receive horrific criticism if he doesn't succeed and doesn't do well.

"He might go and win a tournament and we might all be grateful in three or four years for the work that he's done, but something inside me says that it's not quite right. It doesn't feel right that Thomas Tuchel will be the manager of England."

Alan Shearer revealed, though, that England failed to make contact with English manager Eddie Howe prior to Tuchel's appointment, while Gary Lineker then suggested that Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti had both spoke to the FA in some capacity about the vacancy over the summer.