'It's like he has a washing machine on his back' - Mihajlovic blasts Lopez

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has hit out at Maxi Lopez for being out of shape and says he will fine the Argentine if he does not lose weight.

Former Barcelona forward Lopez has featured twice in the opening four games of the Serie A season for Torino, making only one start.

But he has drawn the ire of Mihajlovic for his apparent fitness problems, with the coach telling a media conference: "He's not fit and is suffering because he is overweight.

"It is because of this that the work we do is hard for him. He must lose weight.

"I spoke with Maxi Lopez. When someone is seven kilos overweight, which is like having a washing machine on his back, and he can play like he did at Bergamo [in a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta], he has that class.

"But I am angry with him and he should be angry with himself. I told him that unless he loses weight, he will not play.

"He must follow a balanced diet that should enable him to lose a kilo a week. Each week, he must lose a kilo or he pays a fine."