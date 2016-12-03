'It's not like we're playing Real Madrid' - Spalletti confident Roma can beat Lazio

Luciano Spalletti is confident Roma can defeat Lazio in Sunday's Rome derby, claiming they will not need to find an extra level like they would against Real Madrid.

Roma sit second in Serie A, one point ahead of fourth-placed city rivals Lazio, who have impressed under Simone Inzaghi this season.

Spalletti is wary of the task his players will face at the Stadio Olimpico, but believes his players are more than capable of winning the first derby of the season.

"This is a special match, but it is won just like any other game. It's a derby that affects two different areas – the Serie A table and the rivalry between the clubs.

"Simone Inzaghi has done a great job with his Lazio side and that means it'll be a derby at the top end of the table. It is a dangerous derby for us.

"My players have the quality to win. It's not like we're facing Real Madrid and must find something extra to win.f

"It's certainly a difficult match, as Lazio are playing good football, but Roma have what it takes to win."

Inzaghi feels the two sides are closely matches and reckons the outcome of the derby could play a pivotal role in their respective seasons.

He said: "The two teams are equal. Our path has been good, though he have missed out on a few points. We deserved to win against Bologna and Torino, but at the same time we could have drawn against Palermo. The standings after 14 matches reflect that.

"In the dressing room the mood is good. The guys are aware of the positive path we are on. They are united and all pulling in the same direction. We are doing well, but now comes the fun part.

"The Derby della Capitale can influence the trend of a season. If you win it is the best. We will do our best to get a good result. It takes something extra to win a derby, you need a perfect game from everyone – I told this to the guys."

Roma will be without Mohamed Salah, Leandro Paredes and Alessandro Florenzi, while Vanja Milinkovic and Stefan de Vrij are doubts for Lazio.