Ivan Toney set to return to Brentford’s squad for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup visit

Ivan Toney is set to return to the Brentford squad for the Carabao Cup quarter-final visit of Chelsea.

The striker was one of Brentford’s earlier Covid-19 casualties and is expected to be available.

Mathias Jorgensen is close to returning after a hamstring problem but Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva are still out.

Chelsea could turn to a host of academy products to plug the gap left by their Covid absentees.

Lewis Baker would have topped the list of additions but has tested positive and is now isolating.

Jorginho has had a conclusive negative Covid test so can return, but Chelsea will rest N’Golo Kante and have doubts over Trevoh Chalobah (knee) and Andreas Christensen (knock).

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr, Sharman-Lowe, Mbuyamba, Vale, Brooking, Gilchrist, Rankine, Simons, Hall, Haigh, Fiabema, Wareham.