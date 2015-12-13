Ivanovic hopeful of new Chelsea contract

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is hopeful an improvement in form will see him rewarded with a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Serbia international has been at the club since 2008 but his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Ivanovic and Chelsea have endured a tough start to the season and sit in 15th in the Premier League table after 15 games.

But the right-sided defender is hopeful he can help Chelsea turn their form around.

"I know I didn’t start the season well but I am back," the 31-year-old said.

"I hope the results will be good for the team. In that case I will be good as well. I hope and I think we will have time to speak about my future.

"Honestly, I am so happy [here]."

Chelsea face the high-flying Leicester City on Monday, and Ivanovic joked he may be forced into kicking their star Jamie Vardy to stop him.

"If this helps, yes," Ivanovic said. "Some of the strikers don’t like [it] when you kick [them]. You kill their confidence.

"Vardy at the moment is running a lot and is making the space for other players as well. They are confident. I think it will be very hard."