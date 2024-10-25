‘I’ve always said I’d like to play for England again – I hope my performances in Europe show I could be a part of it, despite not playing in the Premier League’: Nine-cap international targeting Three Lions return

England are in a new era following Gareth Southgate's departure and Thomas Tuchel set to take over as manager in January 2025, and there are a number of players hoping to return to the squad under the German boss.

Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount have all been left out of multiple England squads in recent years, but while the forgotten trio - among plenty of other players - are seeking a return to the Three Lions fold, Tuchel's goalkeeper selection could actually prove the biggest headache of all.

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are all No.1s at their respective Premier League sides, but it's a goalkeeper plying his trade elsewhere in Europe that is looking to force his way into the selection reckoning.

Jack Butland targeting England return

Butland's last game for England in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still only 31, Jack Butland has been a standout performer at Rangers since joining the club at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, earning the Players' Player of the Year and Supporters' Player of the Year awards, as well making the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Despite that, though, Butland hasn't spoken to interim England manager Lee Carsley - who will still coach the side for November's Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland - about a return to the side.

I’ve always said I’d like to go back, but with the change of setup it’s difficult," Butland told FourFourTwo, prior to Tuchel's arrival. "I hope my performances in Europe show I could be a part of it, despite not competing in the Premier League as three or four others are.

"It’s up to Carsley then. He knows where I am and I’d always answer the phone.

Butland at Euro 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his England career, Butland earned nine caps between 2012 and 2018, with his debut against Italy during a 2-1 win making him the youngest-ever England international goalkeeper at just 19 years and 158 days old.

Prior to that, however, Roy Hodgson included Butland in his Euro 2012 squad, despite the goalkeeper having just spent a season on loan at Cheltenham Town in League Two.

"I remember the first call-up before the Euros, meeting up at the Grove Hotel in London," Butland adds. "I walked in at lunchtime and sat between John Terry and Frank Lampard. I don’t know if they had a clue who I was!

"At Euro 2012 I was cannon fodder for a month in shooting drills against Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard. The standard was just... wow. Joe Hart was a massive help because he was at Birmingham when I was there as a kid.

"Joe’s an incredible character. It was great to be there and I don’t remember a moment in the tournament where I was treated disrespectfully or wasn’t helped along."

After his inclusion in the Euro 2012 squad and that record-breaking debut, Butland had to wait another three years before his next England call-up. He missed out on the 2014 World Cup squad, with Fraser Forster and Ben Foster preferred as Joe Hart's back-ups, with injury then ruling him out of Euro 2016.

Gareth Southgate included him in the 2018 World Cup squad, with that his most-recent involvement with the national team.