'I've always wanted to score a free-kick past Neuer' - Calhanoglu

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu described scoring a free-kick past Bayern Munich goalkeeper as a "special" moment on Saturday.

Leverkusen took full advantage of a depleted Bayern side, defeating the newly crowned Bundesliga champions 2-0 at BayArena.

Substitute Julian Brandt completed the scoring with nine minutes remaining but Calhanoglu got the ball rolling with a well-executed free-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

The Turkey international curled a set-piece over the wall and into the bottom-left corner.

"I've always really wanted to score a free-kick past Manuel Neuer," Calhanoglu said.

"If you can put one past the best goalkeeper there is then it makes it all the sweeter. It's important for me because it gives me the belief that I have a chance of scoring past any goalkeeper, so it's extra special for me.

"I was only focusing on the ball and I didn't see a gap appear in the wall. The important thing for me was to strike the ball well.

"I celebrated with the team doctor because he believed in me and told me I'd score a free-kick today."

Leverkusen's 10-match unbeaten streak has catapulted the club up to third in the Bundesliga standings, four points adrift of Wolfsburg with three games remaining.