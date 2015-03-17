I've never been to Scotland, admits Ritchie

Ritchie was included in Gordon Strachan's squad for the friendly with Northern Ireland and Euro 2016 against Gibraltar on Monday.

The former Swindon Town and Portsmouth man has netted 11 goals for Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth and will now be going north of the border for the first time as a reward.

He told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "My dad was born in Edinburgh and so were my grandparents. My granddad was in the Royal Navy and they moved to England after he had been posted to Portsmouth, which is where I grew up.

"I've still got relatives in Scotland but my aunties and uncles always seem to come down here to see my nan and granddad so I haven't actually been to Scotland. I've got family there and I'm sure they will come to the games if I'm involved.

"I had a call a couple weeks ago from the manager. He said he had been watching a lot of our games and liked what he had seen.

"He said he felt I would fit into the squad so, hopefully, I can impress and can fit in. I'm absolutely delighted to be involved and it is a proud moment for me and my family.

"It was an easy decision. To be involved with a country's international team is a great achievement and a dream come true. To be in and around the squad with quality players will be a great experience."