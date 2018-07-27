Iwobi close to new Arsenal deal, confirms Emery

Alex Iwobi is close to signing a new deal with Arsenal, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

Iwobi, whose contract runs to 2020, made 26 appearances in the Premier League last season.

And the Nigeria international will soon renew his contract to commit his future to Arsenal, Emery told reporters ahead of an International Champions Cup meeting with former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Iwobi played no part in the 3-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to Atletico Madrid, having only just returned from a break following his exertions for Nigeria at the World Cup.

"I have the information – he's near," Emery said. "First, I want to work with every player, and they are coming.

"Mesut [Ozil], Iwobi, [Mohamed] Elneny are starting to work with us, the first week is very good. My information is he is going to sign and continue with us."

Emery's squad has been boosted by five new arrivals, with Lucas Torreira, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi joining since last season.

The Gunners have been linked with further signings ahead of August's deadline, but Emery is content with the group at his disposal.

"I believe in these players," Emery added. "Now, I am very happy with the players. On Monday, other players come with us after the World Cup.

"If there is a possibility to sign a player, it isn't very important now, but while the window is open, we can."