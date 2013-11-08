J. League Preview: Marinos want Marquinhos goals

Yasuhiro Higuchi's men host Nagoya Grampus on Sunday with just four league matches remaining this season.



They are unbeaten in their past six league matches but have scored just four goals in that period.



But defensively, Marinos have been superb having conceded no goals in their past five league games ahead of the clash at Nissan Stadium.



If they can get more from Brazilian Marquinhos, who has scored 16 J.League goals this campaign, they should be hard to stop.



Marquinhos' last league goal came in August and the former Atletico Mineiro attacker needs to recapture his best form.



Second-placed Urawa Reds visit Vegalta Sendai on Sunday hoping to keep the pressure on the league leaders.



Sanfrecce Hiroshima, a point behind Urawa in third, travel to Kashiwa Reysol as favourites in a tight title race.



Kashima Antlers are six points behind Yokohama ahead of their trip to relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare.



Sitting six points from safety, Shonan Bellmare desperately need a win as they look to avoid the drop.



Jubilo Iwata's relegation could be confirmed on Sunday as they prepare for a trip to Sagan Tosu, who are struggling but look to have done enough to maintain their top-flight status.



Oita Trinita's relegation has been confirmed ahead of their home clash against Albirex Niigata.



Elsewhere, Cerezo Osaka will be looking to return to winning ways when they visit Tokyo and Kawasaki Frontale host Shimizu S-Pulse.



Omiya Ardija and Ventforet Kofu clash in a meeting between two teams in the bottom half of the table.