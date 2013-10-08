Jaaskelainen eager to improve home form

Goals from Winston Reid, Ricardo Vaz Te and Ravel Morrison saw West Ham record a shock triumph and climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Though Jaaskelainen was thrilled with his side’s performance, he is eager for improvement to be shown on home soil given West Ham have lost their last two league fixtures at Upton Park.

"It's definitely credit to the whole team because, if you look at the way we've been working for that, the team is giving us a base to win football matches," the Finland international told the club's official website.

"They (Tottenham) changed their style and adopted a little bit slower build-up and I think that suited us to defend much better. It suited how we set ourselves up and it really went to plan.

"We have three clean sheets from four away matches and have only conceded one goal, so that's why we're getting points. Hopefully we can turn our home form and collect more points as well now.

"It's always great to get that win before the international break because if we'd lost at Tottenham, it would have been a long two weeks without an opportunity to get more points."

West Ham host Manchester City in their next league fixture on October 19.